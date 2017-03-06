Newscast – Monday, March 6, 2017

In this newscast:

  • A body is found in Gastineau Channel,
  • a lone skier who hiked to an out-of-boundaries mountain gets caught in an avalanche,
  • Rep. Ivy Spohnholz calls for more price transparency in common health care procedures, and
  • the Alaska Trauma System reporters a significant increase in intentional firearm injuries.
