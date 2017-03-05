Intentional firearm injuries on the rise in Alaska

State officials say there has been a significant increase in the number of intentional firearm injuries in recent years, marking a shift from when accidental shootings were more common in Alaska.

KTUU reports that the chairman of the Alaska Trauma System Review Committee, Dr. Frank Sacco, says the number of intentional firearm injuries has nearly doubled in the last three or four years. He says those injuries have become more common than accidental and self-inflicted gunshot wounds, particularly in Anchorage.

According to the Alaska Trauma Registry, there was a 78 percent increase in total firearm hospitalizations in Anchorage from 2013 to 2015. With stabbings included, penetrating injuries accounted for an average 10 percent of all hospitalizations per year.

Sacco says the data helps medical professionals determine where resources are needed to care for patients.