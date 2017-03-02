Grant Aviation dismisses pilot in Unalaska plane accident; NTSB still investigating

A mechanical problem wasn’t at fault for forcing down one of Grant Aviation’s planes, causing it to belly flop at the Unalaska Airport last month, the regional airline said.

Beyond that, airline officials are keeping quiet about the accident’s cause — at least for now.

“We’ve all got our theories,” Grant CFO Rob Kelly said. “But if we say something and the investigation concludes differently, that’s not a good position for us to be in.”

Although Grant is waiting on official findings from the National Transportation Safety Board, the southwest Alaska carrier has already taken action that may point toward human error.

“The pilot is no longer employed by us,” Kelly said.

That pilot was flying two passengers from Akun Island to Unalaska when the accident occurred Feb. 14. As it arrived on the island, the aircraft — a Super King Air 200 — touched down without landing gear.

No injuries were reported. The plane’s engines and propellers bore the brunt of the impact, Kelly said.

“It looks like there may be significant damage to the engines, so we’re not sure if they’ll be able to be restored,” he said.

While Grant Aviation assesses whether the plane can be repaired, Kelly said, the airline has sent a replacement and flight service is operating normally around the region.

The last time Grant Aviation recorded a crash in Unalaska was about four years ago, when a plane’s landing gear failed to deploy in strong cross winds.

No one was injured, but the aircraft never flew again.

Officials say weather was not a factor in last month’s accident.