Snow advisory stalls downtown Juneau street work

Street improvements to South Franklin Street in downtown Juneau began Monday morning, though a winter weather advisory has led the city to temporarily suspend work.

The National Weather Service is forecasting 3 to 6 inches of snow overnight into Tuesday.

The city’s project manager Lori Sowa said planners knew weather would be a factor.

“February is not the ideal time to be doing construction, but with this project we are trying to get finished before the summer season hits in full force,” Sowa said. “We might be doing a bit of start and stop through these last weeks of winter and into spring.”

Crews are working on the first phase of improvements to sidewalks, lighting and the pavement from Manila Square to Ferry Way, and then Ferry Way to Front Street. Bus service is suspended along South Franklin as the road will be closed to cars while the work is being completed.

The $1.2 million phase of the project is being funded through marine passenger vessel fees, sales tax and water utility funds. The target date for completion is June 1.

City Engineer Lori Sowa will be a guest on Juneau Afternoon at 3 p.m. Tuesday to talk about downtown street work in greater detail.