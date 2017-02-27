Snow advisory stalls downtown Juneau street work

Street improvements to South Franklin Street in downtown Juneau began Monday morning, though a winter weather advisory has led the city to temporarily suspend work.
The National Weather Service is forecasting 3 to 6 inches of snow overnight into Tuesday.
The city’s project manager Lori Sowa said planners knew weather would be a factor.
“February is not the ideal time to be doing construction, but with this project we are trying to get finished before the summer season hits in full force,” Sowa said. “We might be doing a bit of start and stop through these last weeks of winter and into spring.”
Crews are working on the first phase of improvements to sidewalks, lighting and the pavement from Manila Square to Ferry Way, and then Ferry Way to Front Street. Bus service is suspended along South Franklin as the road will be closed to cars while the work is being completed.
The $1.2 million phase of the project is being funded through marine passenger vessel fees, sales tax and water utility funds. The target date for completion is June 1.
City Engineer Lori Sowa will be a guest on Juneau Afternoon at 3 p.m. Tuesday to talk about downtown street work in greater detail.
Recent headlines
-
Eaglecrest Ski Area proposes beer and wine salesAprès-ski drinks are common in the Eaglecrest Ski Area parking lot. Now, the Eaglecrest board wants to license alcohol sales and earn a slice of the revenue.
-
Title IX investigation brings many University of Alaska failings to lightThe investigation lasted for three years. Title IX is the federal law that outlaws discrimination against, or the exclusion of, any person from a federally funded education program or activity because of their sex or gender.
-
Lawmakers split on Health and Social Services budget changesCommittee members who are part of the Republican minority caucus voted for deeper cuts.
-
Justice Department reverses position on Texas voter ID law caseThe Trump Justice Department asked a federal court to dismiss the Obama DOJ's earlier claim that the ID law was enacted with the intention of discriminating against minority voters.