Officials readying for Eielson F-35s to spur housing crunch

Officials are preparing for a possible housing crunch in 2020 that is expected to coincide with an influx of servicemen tied to the two new F-35 squadrons coming to Eielson Air Force Base.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports one part of the Fairbanks North Star Borough is estimated to need 800 units of housing by fall 2021.
Air Force estimates say the F-35s will boost the population by 3,500 residents.
Col. Richard Cole says apartments are needed most.
Military and local officials are working together to build interest from developers and investors.
The Fairbanks Economic Development Corp. is hosting a Housing Summit on March 9 for builders, bankers and local officials.
Cole said the military is not currently planning to add housing at Eielson.
