Watch Sen. Sullivan address Alaska Legislature

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan delivers his address at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, to the Alaska Legislature Joint Session.
Watch the live stream at 10:30 a.m. of Gavel Alaska coverage. Or watch on 360 North television, which is available in Juneau over the air on channel 3.3, or on cable and satellite.
You can also listen to coverage here on KTOO and over the air.
Recent headlines
-
Mike Miller’s life, career centered on social justice, faithFormer Juneau representative to Alaska House of Representatives helped block capital move efforts, and worked on legislation creating the Mendenhall Wetlands State Game Refuge and allowing for public employee collective bargaining.
-
White House asked FBI to publicly refute reports Trump associates had Russia contactsDirector James Comey refused to publicly respond to the media reports even as he dismissed them privately, a senior administration official says. The official says the FBI initiated the discussion.
-
House Science Committee asks EPA to drop Pebble Mine vetoIn a letter Wednesday to new EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, the chairman of the House Science Committee asked that the agency rescind its 2014 veto of the Pebble Mine.
-