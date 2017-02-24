Watch Sen. Sullivan address Alaska Legislature

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, gives his annual address to the Alaska Legislature, Feb. 29, 2016. Behind him from left to right are Senate President Kevin Meyer and House Speaker Mike Chenault. (Photo by Skip Gray/360 North)

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan delivers his address at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, to the Alaska Legislature Joint Session.

Watch the live stream at 10:30 a.m. of Gavel Alaska coverage. Or watch on 360 North television, which is available in Juneau over the air on channel 3.3, or on cable and satellite.

You can also listen to coverage here on KTOO and over the air.


