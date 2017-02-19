Push for ride-share companies in Alaska hits speed bumps

The drive to allow ride-share companies like Uber and Lyft to operate in Alaska has hit speed bumps.

The bill, from Anchorage Republican Sen. Mia Costello, faces opposition from taxi operators worried the entrance of ride-share groups will drive down wages for their drivers and from municipalities that don’t want to cede regulation to the state.

Costello says she sees the bill as a way to create jobs amid the state’s recession and provide transportation options for Alaskans.

She has garnered support from a group representing Anchorage’s hospitality industry and the chamber of commerce for Chugiak and Eagle River, two Anchorage suburbs.

A similar version of the bill is scheduled for hearing by a House committee Thursday.