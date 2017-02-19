Push for ride-share companies in Alaska hits speed bumps

The drive to allow ride-share companies like Uber and Lyft to operate in Alaska has hit speed bumps.
The bill, from Anchorage Republican Sen. Mia Costello, faces opposition from taxi operators worried the entrance of ride-share groups will drive down wages for their drivers and from municipalities that don’t want to cede regulation to the state.
Costello says she sees the bill as a way to create jobs amid the state’s recession and provide transportation options for Alaskans.
She has garnered support from a group representing Anchorage’s hospitality industry and the chamber of commerce for Chugiak and Eagle River, two Anchorage suburbs.
A similar version of the bill is scheduled for hearing by a House committee Thursday.
Recent headlines
-
Joint rescue effort recovers stranded snowmachiners near ShishmarefWhen traveling into the wilderness, the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center recommends travelers take a personal locator with them.
-
Emperor goose hunt proposed for the first time in decadesThe subsistence harvest is scheduled to open April 2 and run through August 31. The fall hunt is set to begin in September.
-
Bethel city manager plans crack down on city truck driversThe Bethel City Manager decided to change the accident policy to give city truck drivers who are found to be negligent tickets and drug tests.
-
75 years later, Americans still bear scars of internment orderTwo months after Pearl Harbor, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt signed the executive order that paved the way for Japanese-American internment. Decades later, those dark days resonate.