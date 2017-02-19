Criminal justice commissioner resigns

A supporter of Alaska’s sweeping criminal justice legislation is no longer a member of a commission that has recommended changes to the law.

The Juneau Empire reports Juneau Police Department Lt. Kris Sell declined to comment after she resigned from the Alaska Criminal Justice Commission.

Commissioners provided input for a law that focused on punishments outside of prison or jail time.

Sell was a vocal proponent of the legislation approved last year.

She told a senate committee Jan. 25 that being tough on crime leaves underlying issues like mental illness untreated.

Juneau Police Chief Bryce Johnson said Sell resigned knowing the department had a different position on the law than she did.

The law raised concerns about sentencing options.

Changes to the legislation were introduced Jan. 30.