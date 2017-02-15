Police investigate shots fired in Switzer Village

Juneau Police Department have cordoned off the area of Forget Me Not Street and ask people to stay way from the scene while officers conduct their investigation.

Police responded about 6:30 a.m. to multiple reports of gunshots in the Switzer Village Mobile Park, according to a JPD news release.

“I have no reports of injuries or property damage at this time,” Juneau police spokesman Lt. David Campbell said. “We do have officers that are currently trying to get some search warrants. But the reports of injuries has not been made available to me at this point.”

Police arrived to the area of Forget Me Not Street, and determined that gunshots had taken place.

Campbell said Dzantik’i Heeni Middle School was notified. Police were still in the area about 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Juneau School District’s Chief of Staff Kristin Bartlett said in an email that JPD advised school principal Molly Yerkes that the school “could proceed with its normal operations as students and staff arrived to begin their day.”

“The school wanted to make sure that they were taking all action necessary to maintain a safe and secure school environment,” Bartlett said in the email.

The school is operating on their regular schedule.

“While officers are on scene conducting their investigation we’re asking the general public to just stay away from the area of Forget Me Not,” Campbell said.

An investigation is ongoing.