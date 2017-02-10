Juneau count identifies homeless as predominately older, Alaska Native

Organizers of the Juneau Project Homeless Connect outreach event held last month have released numbers and related data on who attended. Most were in their 40s and identified as Alaska Native.
In the data released Friday, 238 people were counted, including 50 people living in a place federal housing authorities says are not meant for habitation.
The Juneau Assembly is slated to debate an anti-camping ordinance on Monday that would ban people from camping in the downtown core. Merchants say it’s necessary to prevent homeless people from sleeping on private property and so employees feel safe.
The Alaska Coalition on Housing and Homelessness opposes the ordinance. Executive Director Brian Wilson says the latest numbers run counter to the perception that the homeless population downtown has become younger.
“There’s a narrative going around that this is a new phenomenon in Juneau,” Wilson said. “But overall if you look at the numbers, it’s primarily individuals who have been experiencing homelessness for more than a year. … Two-thirds identify as Alaska Natives and are over 43 years old on average.”
Four Alaska Native institutions have also come out against the proposed ordinance and asked the Assembly to abandon it.
Numbers from a more comprehensive count of Juneau’s homeless population conducted the night of Jan. 24 are expected to be released soon.
Recent headlines
-
Bill would bring back income tax, draw Permanent Fund money for state budgetSeaton said the income tax provides balance by requiring higher-income residents to contribute, while the PFD cut affects lower-income residents more.
-
Funter Bay landowners object as Juneau eyes expansionThe City & Borough of Juneau is looking at potentially massive expansions of its boundaries. A handful of people own property in one of the tracts aren't pleased.
-
Sole eyewitness in Strawn homicide case begins her testimonyThe prosecution says Tiffany Johnson, formerly known as Tiffany Albertson, watched her friend Brandon Cook die on Oct. 20, 2015.
-
One refugee’s story of fleeing war and finding loveRefugee stories are often about fear: people fleeing their homes because they fear for their safety. But they can also be stories of joy. One Anchorage woman and her family took a path from war to love, and finally, to Alaska.