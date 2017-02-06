Focus On Community – Mind Over Matter

What causes so many of us to have chronic or intermittent muscular pain? Is it just aging or perhaps an unknown injury or is there a deeper reason? So deep that the pain or tensions goes back to our own life history. Tune in to KTOO this coming Monday at 7 pm to Mind Over Matter to hear Dr. Elaine Schroeder and Mary Pat Schilly discuss somatic education and how the body can train the mind to release old, hard wired physical patterns that restrict us. That’s this Monday on Ktoo at 7 PM.

Boost Post

Related articles