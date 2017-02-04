Surveys seek input on rural dogs, veterinary care

Health officials are seeking information on dogs and veterinary care in rural Alaska to create a base of data that could be used to pursue funding.

KYUK-AM reports there were 982 recorded dog bites in the Yukon Kuskokwim Delta in the last 10 years.

The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium considers this a public health concern.

Children younger than 10 years old represented more than half of the people bitten and many of the incidents involved stray dogs.

Consortium environmental health consultant Brian Berube said stray dogs pose many risks to sanitation.

He said more visits from veterinarians would help in addressing the issue.

Berube said the surveys going to various groups will help gather more data and could open funding options.

People can also take the survey online.