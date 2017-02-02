Red Carpet Concert: ‘Listen’ from ‘They Don’t Talk Back’

“They Don’t Talk Back” is in its second weekend at Perseverance Theatre. The play follows an urban Tlingit teenager who goes to live with his grandparents and cousin in a village in Southeast Alaska. As the play follows the teen’s challenges (among other story lines), it often breaks into songs or monologues–what Juneau-based playwright Frank Henry Kaash Katasse calls interludes.
One of those interludes is a rap by the teen called “Listen.” This recording of it is the latest entry in KTOO Arts’ Red Carpet Concert video series. Here’s Skyler Ray-Benson Davis performing “Listen.”
Click here for KTOO’s preview of the play.
Recent headlines
-
Legislature eyes limit on state government spendingPolicy experts say it’s a difficult strategy to put into effect, and Alaska already has a limit – one that critics say hasn’t worked.
-
Juneau delegation meets with Tlingit and Haida communitiesJuneau’s three state legislators spoke at the most recent Native Issues Forum, sponsored by the Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska. A question from an audience member prompted discussion about the transboundary between Alaska and British Columbia.
-
Alaska Marijuana Control Board nixes on-site consumptionAlaska's Marijuana Control Board was poised license the consumption of marijuana at licensed retailers. If it had been approved, Alaska would have been the first state in the nation to explicitly allow onsite consumption.
-
North Slope oil companies ask lawmakers for stable tax lawsAs House gears up for oil tax fight again, industry weighs in, asking for stability.