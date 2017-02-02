Red Carpet Concert: ‘Listen’ from ‘They Don’t Talk Back’

“They Don’t Talk Back” is in its second weekend at Perseverance Theatre. The play follows an urban Tlingit teenager who goes to live with his grandparents and cousin in a village in Southeast Alaska. As the play follows the teen’s challenges (among other story lines), it often breaks into songs or monologues–what Juneau-based playwright Frank Henry Kaash Katasse calls interludes.

One of those interludes is a rap by the teen called “Listen.” This recording of it is the latest entry in KTOO Arts’ Red Carpet Concert video series. Here’s Skyler Ray-Benson Davis performing “Listen.”

