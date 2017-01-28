Deaths of loose pets prompt Fairbanks animal cruelty fines

People caught killing loose pets without cause in Fairbanks face new fines that were passed after several animal deaths.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the borough assembly voted 7-1 to fine people $500 for a first animal cruelty violation and $1,000 for a second offense.

Anyone who kills a pet could also be fined $100 if they take longer than a day to notify the owner or animal control.

Killing animals in self-defense is exempted.

Assemblyman Lance Roberts voted no and said the feel-good ordinance was unenforceable.

A borough code rewrite removed a previous law against killing animals outside of hunting, trapping, self-defense or humane deaths.

Assemblyman John Davies said that standard was taken off the books, and this ordinance provides a tool to address unjustified animal killings.