Juneau Afternoon – 1-27-17

By January 26, 2017A Juneau Afternoon

Friday on A Juneau Afternoon,

We’ll talk with Odin Brudie about Saturday’s Legislative Loop Ski Race;

Dana Herndon will be here to highlight the upcoming Innovation Summit;

We’ll get a preview of the Friday Fireside Lecture about an Experimental Forest.

Sarah Schafer will be here to highlight Saturday’s Seafood Festival.

Live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, on demand via ktoo.org

At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. At 7, it’s Left, Right & Center.
Following that, hear Planetary Radio, then Big Picture Science. At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective is at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s Friday on KTOO-Juneau.

