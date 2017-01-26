Juneau Afternoon – 1-27-17

Friday on A Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll talk with Odin Brudie about Saturday’s Legislative Loop Ski Race;
Dana Herndon will be here to highlight the upcoming Innovation Summit;
We’ll get a preview of the Friday Fireside Lecture about an Experimental Forest.
Sarah Schafer will be here to highlight Saturday’s Seafood Festival.
Live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, on demand via ktoo.org
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. At 7, it’s Left, Right & Center.
Following that, hear Planetary Radio, then Big Picture Science. At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective is at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s Friday on KTOO-Juneau.
Recent headlines
Trump: Chelsea Manning an ‘ungrateful traitor’ for criticizing ObamaTrump's response amplified the criticism of the former president by the former Army private, whose sentence for leaking classified documents to WikiLeaks was commuted by Obama last week.
Juneau Planning Commission recommends ‘Field of Fireweed’ rezoneBicknell Construction has been trying to develop the property for years. But previous efforts too rezone the property had been rejected by the city following public opposition from admirers of the wild purple flowers that bloom in late spring.
Alleged Fort Lauderdale shooter indicted for airport killingsEsteban Santiago Ruiz has been indicted on 22 counts related to the five people he allegedly killed in the baggage claim area of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport earlier this month.
Juneau’s downtown cruise terminal preparing for bigger boatsA $54 million project to add a pair of floating cruise ship berths to Juneau’s downtown waterfront is within months of completion. The project will expand the port’s capacity to accommodate larger vessels. That's because cruise ships in Alaska are getting bigger.