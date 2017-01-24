Juneau Assembly names new hospital board members

The Juneau Assembly has appointed two new members to the nine-member governing board of Bartlett Regional Hospital, Dr. Bob Urata and Lance Stevens. Urata is a physician with a long-standing private practice in Juneau. Stevens is a former Juneau Chamber of Commerce president who works for Alaska USA Federal Credit Union.
The Assembly’s Human Resources Committee also reappointed incumbent Mark Johnson who’s been on the board since 2013. All three were appointed to terms that expire at the end of 2019.
The two vacancies were created when Mary Borthwick and Lauree Morton declined to reapply. Both had been appointed in 2014.
The other contenders for the board seats were Rory Darling and Rosemary Hagevig.
The Assembly also ratified the labor contract signed between Bartlett management and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union that represents nearly 400 nurses, medical technicians and other support staff.
The added pay increases are slated to cost about $3 million over the next year.
