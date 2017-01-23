Fairbanks finds police chief conducted other business on job

FAIRBANKS — The Fairbanks mayor’s office says a former city police chief did have a conflict of interest that barred him from the job.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Friday Mayor Jim Matherly’s office said in a news release that the investigation into former Fairbanks Police Chief Randall Aragon’s personal security-survey business is complete and substantiated allegations of conflict-of-interest violations.

Aragon was accused of using his position as police chief to promote his personal business. He resigned in October.

A summary of the investigation shows that Aragon engaged in work for his secondary business while on-duty as police chief.

Aragon said in a statement that there were not city rules prohibiting such behavior.

City officials are reviewing the policy for employee moonlighting, and changes are planned to prevent similar situations arising in the future.