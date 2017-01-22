Consultant raises concerns about Alaska gas project

A legislative consultant is raising red flags about Alaska taking the lead on a major proposed liquefied natural gas project, even as Gov. Bill Walker has said he’s comfortable with it.
Legislators are scheduled to hear a project update Monday.
In a recent report to lawmakers, consultant Nikos Tsafos outlined challenges threatening the project’s potential for success.
He says they include a competitive market and a laundry list of tasks the state will need to achieve, such as finding buyers, insulating itself from cost overruns and buying gas at commercially reasonable prices from its former project partners, the North Slope’s major energy companies.
Walker says the project will be pursued only if it has long-term customers and not “at all costs.”
Recent headlines
-
Strong harvests, more oversight marked 2016 groundfish fisheriesAfter a few standout harvests and favorable proposals with the Board of Fisheries, managers are feeling optimistic heading into the new year.
-
Pete Kaiser wins third consecutive Kuskokwim 300Kaiser had eight K300 finishes to his name coming into the race and an experienced core team that has raced the past three years. Brent Sass took second and Richie Diehl placed third.
-
Craig Tribal Association’s land-into-trust application approvedThe application places a 1.08-acre parcel into federal Indian trust status. Tribal president Clinton Cook Sr. said the association applied for the status change to protect CTA’s government and homeland.
-
Trump Aide Says He Won’t Release Tax Returns, Claiming Most People Don’t CareKellyanne Conway also pushes back hard against claims that the administratin misrepresented the size of the crowd at Friday's inauguration.