Alaska ends 2016 with 6.7 percent unemployment rate

By January 21, 2017Juneau

The state labor department says Alaska’s unemployment rate ended 2016 at 6.7 percent.

That preliminary, seasonally adjusted rate for December compares to 6.8 percent in November. The rate stood at 6.6 percent in December 2015.

Nationally, the unemployment rate last month was 4.7 percent.

