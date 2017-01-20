Juneau Assembly to weigh in on ‘the road’

The Juneau Assembly will vote Monday on a resolution supporting the Juneau Access Project. The initiative comes from Mayor Ken Koelsch, a strong proponent of better linking Juneau to the road system.

Citing the state’s fiscal crisis, Gov. Bill Walker decided late last year to withdraw state support for the $574 million project that called for about 50 miles more road up the northern Lynn Canal to a new ferry terminal closer to Haines and Skagway.

The fate of the $40 million already earmarked for the project by the state remains unclear. A road extension to the capital city has been a perennially divisive issue for Juneau, Haines and Skagway. State transportation officials had for years backed the extension and new ferry terminal on the Katzehin River.

Conservationists applauded the governor’s decision but boosters of the road say they remain committed to pushing for better Juneau access. The proposed resolution will be a test of the Assembly’s support for the road project.

The city manager’s office has stayed neutral and issued no recommendation to Assembly members set to vote on Monday.