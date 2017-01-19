State gasline corporation quietly opens office in Tokyo

The state gasline corporation has opened a satellite office in Tokyo.
State officials and the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation have been working to market the state’s natural gas reserves to Asian markets.
Masatoshi Nick Shiratori confirmed by phone late Wednesday evening that he is running the new office in Japan.
Shiratori previously worked at Mitsubishi subsidiary Diamond Gas Shipping before he joined the state’s gasline team.
A spokesperson for the corporation confirmed this morning that the office is open. But, they have not yet announced it publicly.
Alaska’s gasline corporation is tasked with managing the massive Alaska LNG project that is expected to cost $45 billion to $65 billion to build. It’s still negotiating with ExxonMobil, BP and ConocoPhillips to take over the project.
In its current form, the LNG project would include an 800-mile pipeline to bring natural gas from the North Slope to Cook Inlet.
Recent headlines
-
Gov. Walker hits on same budget themes with new LegislatureWalker said the state government risks spending all of its savings if it denies there’s a problem and hopes for oil prices to rise.
-
Obama denies Newtok’s request for disaster declarationNewtok had hoped President Obama would declare a major disaster on its behalf before leaving office. A disaster declaration would have unlocked federal relief funding that could be used for relocation.
-
Writer John McPhee was at ease in a canoe, Brad Snow was at ease with himBrad Snow and his girlfriend Lilly Allen were living on the Yukon River when writer John McPhee came through. Snow and McPhee spent four days together in a canoe.
-
Senate majority eyes $750M in budget cuts over three yearsThe Republican-led Senate majority is more focused on cutting spending to close the state’s budget deficit than the new mostly Democratic House majority or independent Gov. Bill Walker.