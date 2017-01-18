Governor’s speech

Recent headlines
-
Senate majority eyes $750M in budget cuts over three yearsThe Republican-led Senate majority is more focused on cutting spending to close the state’s budget deficit than the new mostly Democratic House majority or independent Gov. Bill Walker.
-
Culturally valuable yellow cedar on the declineAlaska Native carvers and weavers say they're worried about the future of yellow cedar.
-
Unprocessed Excursion Inlet homicide evidence could delay trialMark Anthony De Simone is accused of shooting 34-year-old Duilio Antonio “Tony” Rosales twice in the back of the head in May 2016.
-
Coastal lawmakers consider ferry system’s futureThe Alaska Marine Highway has seen deep funding and service cuts as the state deals with a massive budget deficit. With the money running low, what are the system’s prospects during this year’s legislative session?