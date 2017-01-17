Alaska delegation plans to attend Trump inauguration

Alaska’s two Republican U.S. senators plan to attend President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration Friday despite having previously called for him to quit the ticket.

Representatives for Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan confirmed attendance plans Tuesday to The Associated Press.

In October, both called for Trump to step aside as their party’s nominee after a 2005 video surfaced in which Trump made lewd comments about women.

But Murkowski’s spokeswoman Karina Petersen says by email that the senator will attend because she believes the “peaceful transfer of power is fundamental to the continued success of our nation.”

Sullivan spokesman Mike Anderson gave a similar response, and says Sullivan will attend to show he fully supports the process of the peaceful transition.

A spokesman for Rep. Don Young, the longest serving Republican in the U.S. House, says Young also will attend Friday’s inauguration.