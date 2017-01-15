Craig tribe gets Alaska’s first federal land trust

About an acre owned by the Craig Tribal Association will be the first Alaska Native land to go into trust with the federal government.

The Ketchikan Daily News reports the U.S. Department of the Interior announced the decision Friday.

A July court decision ended a long-standing practice barring Alaska Native land from going into trust.

Land trusts put tribes in an ownership partnership with the federal government. Some perks include the ability to tap into more federal funding.

Craig Tribal Association President Clinton Cook Sr. said Friday that it was a historic moment for all Alaska tribes.

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs Lawrence Roberts said in a news release Friday that it was a long journey to get to this decision.