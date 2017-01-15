Craig tribe gets Alaska’s first federal land trust

About an acre owned by the Craig Tribal Association will be the first Alaska Native land to go into trust with the federal government.
The Ketchikan Daily News reports the U.S. Department of the Interior announced the decision Friday.
A July court decision ended a long-standing practice barring Alaska Native land from going into trust.
Land trusts put tribes in an ownership partnership with the federal government. Some perks include the ability to tap into more federal funding.
Craig Tribal Association President Clinton Cook Sr. said Friday that it was a historic moment for all Alaska tribes.
Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs Lawrence Roberts said in a news release Friday that it was a long journey to get to this decision.
Recent headlines
-
After 146 Years, Ringling Bros. And Barnum & Bailey Circus To Shut DownAfter struggling to remain relevant amid public concern for animal welfare, combined with high operation costs, "The Greatest Show On Earth" will come to an end in May, the company announced Saturday.
-
Iraqi Troops Edge Deeper Into Mosul — With CautionAfter four months of fighting, Iraqi forces have reached the Tigris River that divides Mosul. But it's been slow going and there's plenty of fighting ahead in the densely packed city in northern Iraq.
-
Website Goes Down At Office Of Government Ethics Amid Political StormThe director of the Office of Government Ethics has been outspoken in calling for President-elect Donald Trump to divest from his businesses. Now, congressional Republicans want him to testify.
-
Shots In The Back, Children Tasered: DOJ Details Excessive Force By Chicago PoliceAn investigation by the Justice Department found that Chicago police are poorly trained in use of force, can easily collude to conceal acts of brutality and are rarely punished for violations.