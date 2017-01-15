ConocoPhillips announces oil discovery

ConocoPhillips has announced an oil discovery where production could start as early as 2023.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the site in the Alaska National Petroleum Reserve could yield as much as 100,000 barrels of oil per day.
ConocoPhillips Alaska president Joe Marushack said the discovery could lead to thousands of construction jobs as well as revenue for federal, state and local governments.
Anadarko Petroleum has 22 percent working interest in the discovery while ConocoPhillips carries the rest.
