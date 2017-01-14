Conflict of interest, corporate tax bills proposed in Alaska

An incoming Alaska lawmaker has proposed legislation he says is aimed at greater transparency.
The bill, from Rep.-elect Jason Grenn, relates to potential conflicts of interest and is among the measures released Friday ahead of the new legislative session, which starts Tuesday.
Grenn, an Anchorage independent, says the bill will need to be accompanied by a change in legislative rules allowing for a vote of the House or Senate when a member asks to be excused from voting for a potential conflict of interest.
Another bill would lengthen the required distance between churches and schools and certain places that sell booze to the same distance required between schools and churches and marijuana businesses.
Democratic Rep. Les Gara, meanwhile, introduced legislation he says is aimed at closing a corporate tax loophole.
