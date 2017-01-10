Follow President Barack Obama’s farewell address live at 5 p.m.

KTOO is carrying live NPR coverage of President Barack Obama’s farewell address beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The president will deliver remarks to an audience at McCormick Place, a convention center in Chicago.

The address will be followed by NPR analysis. You can , or tune in over the air. Alaska News Nightly will air at 7 p.m. instead of 6 p.m.

You can come back to this post to follow NPR’s live annotation of the address. It’s put together by NPR’s politics team, with help from reporters and editors who cover national security, immigration, business, foreign policy and more. Portions of the address with added analysis are highlighted, followed by context and fact-checking from NPR reporters and editors.

