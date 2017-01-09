Kodiak home a loss after sunday morning blaze

A Kodiak home was declared a total loss after a fire early morning Sunday.

An occupant at 1521 Baranof Street called 911 just before 1:30 a.m. and reported that the home was on fire and everyone had gotten out, according to an announcement from Kodiak Fire Department Chief James Mullican Jr.

Four fire units were dispatched from the fire department, with two more from Bayside and the Coast Guard.

However, according to the release, the intensity of the fire and the collapsing structure forced the fire crews into a “defensive attack” on the fire.

A 5:09 a.m. the fire was declared out. The home is considered a total loss.

An investigation into the fire’s cause is underway.

There were no injuries, though the family pet died of smoke inhalation.

According to Kodiak Island Borough property records, 1521 Baranof Street is a single-family residence owned by Samuel G. Powell.

The structure had an assessed value in 2016 of $267,200.