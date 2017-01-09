Juneau Afternoon – 1-10-17

Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll talk with City Manager Rorie Watt about Emerging Energy technology;
Julie Diana will be here to highlight the upcoming auditions for Juneau’s Got Talent;
Lori Wilson will get an update about Red Cross activities;
Beth Loudon will be here to talk about big Brothers/Big Sisters;
And we’ll get the details about this week’s Mudrooms.
And we’ll hear Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more.
Live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and on demand via ktoo.org
Tune in to KTOO at 7 for storytelling with Ms G on Telling Tales.
