Juneau Afternoon – 1-10-17

By January 9, 2017A Juneau Afternoon

Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll talk with City Manager Rorie Watt about Emerging Energy technology;
Julie Diana will be here to highlight the upcoming auditions for Juneau’s Got Talent;
Lori Wilson will get an update about Red Cross activities;
Beth Loudon will be here to talk about big Brothers/Big Sisters;
And we’ll get the details about this week’s Mudrooms.
And we’ll hear Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more.
Live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and on demand via ktoo.org

Tune in to KTOO at 7 for storytelling with Ms G on Telling Tales.

