Residents warned after 2 home invasions in Fairbanks

Alaska State Troopers are warning Fairbanks residents to lock their doors after two home invasions west of the city.
Troopers shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday received a report of theft inside a home on York Avenue.
The thief entered through an unlocked door while the residents were sleeping and stole cash. The suspect walked past a person sleeping in the home’s living room.
About two hours later, troopers took a report of a theft at a home less than two blocks away on Bishop Circle.
Like the other burglary, someone walked in through an unlocked door sometime between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. while the residents slept.
The thief stole four handguns and electronic devices.
The thief also walked past a sleeping person and stole the person’s cell phone.
