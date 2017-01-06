Wind gusts forecast up to 80 mph into the weekend

Update | 3:35 p.m.

The ferry system has canceled the Aurora’s sailings on Sunday, as well.

Original story | 1:35 p.m.

A cold weather phenomenon known as the Taku winds causes white caps and water to mist into the air on Friday, January 6, 2017, on the Gastineau Channel as seen from the U.S. Coast Guard Juneau station. National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Juneau and Southeast Alaska that will last until Sunday afternoon, January 8, 2017. The warning was for hazardous high winds of about 60 to 80 mph. (Photo by Tripp J Crouse/KTOO)

Cold weather and high winds cause white caps and water to mist into the air Friday along Gastineau Channel as seen from the U.S. Coast Guard Juneau station. (Photo by Tripp J Crouse/KTOO)

The National Weather Service has Juneau under a high wind warning, with gusts expected up to 80 mph through Sunday afternoon.

The peak winds are expected Friday night and Saturday.

Sailings of the Alaska Marine Highway System’s Fairweather and Aurora ferries have been canceled today because of high winds, heavy seas and freezing spray.

Juneau’s urban avalanche advisory is reporting moderate avalanche danger. Natural and human triggered avalanches may be possible in wind-loaded areas. The advisory says to avoid spending time above the gates in the Behrends Neighborhood.

0

