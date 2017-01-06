Newscast – Friday, Jan. 6, 2017

In this newscast:
- The Taku winds with gusts up to 80 mph are here,
- dredging and reconstruction at Douglas Harbor are 85 percent complete, and
- a former Juneau gift shop owner who owes nearly $200,000 in unpaid sales taxes is headed to jail after failing to keep up on his restitution payments.
Recent headlines
Entangled humpback whale rescued off Prince of Whales IslandA group of local good Samaritans banded together this week to help a humpback whale that had become tangled in a barge anchor cable off Prince of Wales Island.
News conference: Juneau police sergeant justified in December officer-involved shootingA Juneau police sergeant who shot at a Juneau man on Dec. 3 was found justified in the incident, according to Juneau Police Chief Bryce Johnson. The state Department of Law and the Alaska Bureau of Investigation investigated the case. Johnson discussed the results at a news conference this afternoon and walked through the incident with dash cam video, eyewitness cell phone video and audio recordings of the incident.
Wind gusts forecast up to 80 mph into the weekendThe winds have forced Alaska Marine Highway System cancellations.
At hacking hearing, Sullivan steers clear of RussiaIn the Senate Armed Services Committee, U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan has been a consistent voice warning about the Russian threat, particularly when it comes to Russia’s military build-up in the Arctic. At a hearing on cyber-hacking Thursday, Sullivan focused on hacking by other countries and didn’t discuss Russia at all.