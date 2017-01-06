Newscast – Friday, Jan. 6, 2017

In this newscast:

  • The Taku winds with gusts up to 80 mph are here,
  • dredging and reconstruction at Douglas Harbor are 85 percent complete, and
  • a former Juneau gift shop owner who owes nearly $200,000 in unpaid sales taxes is headed to jail after failing to keep up on his restitution payments.
