Ferry sailings canceled after high wind forecast

Weekend ferry service from Juneau to Haines and Skagway has been disrupted by windy conditions in Lynn Canal.
Alaska Department of Transportation spokesman Jeremy Woodrow said scheduled sailings for the ferry Aurora on Friday and Sunday were canceled after forecasts for high winds.
“Those high winds bring with (them) freezing spray and that provides danger to the life rafts on that vessel,” Woodrow said.
The National Weather Service reported wind speeds up to 55 knots in Lynn Canal this weekend with heavy freezing spray and seas reaching 15 feet.
Friday’s cancellation prevented the Thunder Mountain High School basketball team from reaching a tournament in Skagway.
Woodrow said the ferry Kennicott will sail to Haines and Skagway, Monday. He said the Kennicott is better suited to travel in high winds and seas.
