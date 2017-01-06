Alaska’s congressional leaders renew push to allow ANWR drilling

U.S. senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan introduced a bill Thursday to open up a portion of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge for oil and gas drilling.
For decades Alaska politicians have pushed to allow development in the refuge’s coastal plain, but with Donald Trump taking the White House this month and a Republican-led Congress, the latest bill may gain more traction.
In a joint news release, the senators say the Alaska Oil and Gas Production Act would allow development on 2,000 surface acres within the refuge’s coastal plain, also known as the 10-02 Area.
On the House side, Alaska Rep. Don Young introduced a bill to open a portion of the refuge for development on Tuesday.
Environmental groups oppose the efforts, citing potential impacts to wildlife and subsistence hunting.
Recent headlines
-
Is hydropower renewable energy? One village in SE Alaska needs it to beA multimillion dollar dam in Kake would make it easier to bring renewable energy to the village. But the definition of “renewable” isn’t the same in everyone’s book.
-
A really big crack in an Antarctic ice shelf just got biggerRight now, a big chunk of Antarctic ice is hanging on by a frozen thread. British researchers monitoring the crack in the Larsen C ice shelf say that only about 12 miles now connect the chunk of ice to the rest of the continent.
-
Multiple fatalities reported in airport shooting in Fort LauderdaleOfficials say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida.
-
Judge revokes probation of former gift shop owner who pocketed CBJ sales taxesLarry Lee Lynd, 61, has a 50-day jail sentence. His attorney is seeking electronic monitoring.