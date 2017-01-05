Newscast – Thursday, Jan. 5, 2016

By January 5, 2017Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • NOAA puts out its final plan for getting Cook Inlet beluga whales off the endangered species list,
  • the Juneau Empire’s publisher departs abruptly, and
  • despite backlash, Alaska Congressman Don Young supports reining in the Office of Congressional Ethics.
0

Recent headlines

X