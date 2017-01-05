Newscast – Thursday, Jan. 5, 2016

In this newscast:
- NOAA puts out its final plan for getting Cook Inlet beluga whales off the endangered species list,
- the Juneau Empire’s publisher departs abruptly, and
- despite backlash, Alaska Congressman Don Young supports reining in the Office of Congressional Ethics.
Recent headlines
Fishing rule aims to do for all marine mammals what it did for the dolphinForeign fisheries exporting seafood to the U.S. will now have to meet the same standards for protecting whales, dolphins, and other marine mammals as American fisheries do.
Obama to the American people: ‘Our best days are still ahead’In a letter to the public, Barack Obama reflects on his time as president and looks ahead. "The change we've brought about these past eight years was never about me," he writes. "It was about you."
Trump relatives’ potential White House roles could test anti-nepotism lawDonald Trump has suggested he may give his daughter and son-in-law a role in his administration. A law bars presidents from hiring family, but a court ruled it doesn't apply to White House staff jobs.
