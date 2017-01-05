Kenai Borough Assembly upholds invocation policy

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly is standing behind their controversial invocation policy.
At their Jan. 3 meeting, Assembly President Kelly Cooper introduced an amendment to the policy that would have allowed individuals who share a common “interest or belief” to be able to give the invocation.
That amendment failed in a 6-3 vote.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska filed a lawsuit against the Kenai Peninsula Borough on Dec. 14 over the invocation policy.
Under the current policy, only individuals or religious associations on a pre-approved list are allowed to give the invocation. The ACLU claims this policy violates constitutional rights to free speech and equal protection under the law.
In preparation for the lawsuit, the Borough Assembly passed a resolution authorizing the transfer of $50,000 from Borough Mayor Mike Navarre’s office to defend the invocation policy in court.
Recent headlines
-
Ketchika Electric turns on diesel generators due to cold, dry weatherKetchikan residents are going to be paying for this cold, dry winter. Ketchikan Public Utilities Electric Division started supplementing the community’s hydroelectric power with more expensive diesel about a week ago. With no rain or warmer temperatures expected anytime soon, KPU officials expect to continue running those generators into the foreseeable future.
-
While GOP runs from House ethics flap, Young argues watchdog needs tighter rulesIn the U.S. House, Republicans started the new year with an awkward lurch. First they proposed to weaken their ethics watchdog. Then, after a flood of angry phone calls and a tweet from Donald Trump questioning their priorities, they abandoned the plan. But not everyone agrees the House majority should have backed down.
-
Counterfeit prescription drug found in Alaska contained fentanylLate last month the state’s crime lab confirmed that a counterfeit prescription opioid tablet was found in Alaska. The small blue pill looked like a generic oxycodone tablet but was actually made of the much stronger drug fentanyl. This is the first such pill found in the state, but they’ve been circulating in the Lower 48 for more than a year.
-