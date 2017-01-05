Juneau Afternoon – 1-6-17

Friday on A Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline hosts.
We’ll talk with artist Christine Carpenter about her First Friday show at the Alaska Robotics Gallery;
Iris Neary will offer a preview of her Fireside Lecture at the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center about Summitting Denali;
We’ll talk to Kirk Duncan about gathering public input on CBJ Parks & Rec issues;
George Kuhar will be here to highlight his annual Musical Birthday Party Sunday at the Rookery;
And Damon Stuebner, from the SLAM will be here with details about the Saturday screening of Charlie Chaplin’s film, The Gold Rush.
Live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Ketchika Electric turns on diesel generators due to cold, dry weatherKetchikan residents are going to be paying for this cold, dry winter. Ketchikan Public Utilities Electric Division started supplementing the community’s hydroelectric power with more expensive diesel about a week ago. With no rain or warmer temperatures expected anytime soon, KPU officials expect to continue running those generators into the foreseeable future.
Kenai Borough Assembly upholds invocation policyThe Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly is standing behind their controversial invocation policy.
While GOP runs from House ethics flap, Young argues watchdog needs tighter rulesIn the U.S. House, Republicans started the new year with an awkward lurch. First they proposed to weaken their ethics watchdog. Then, after a flood of angry phone calls and a tweet from Donald Trump questioning their priorities, they abandoned the plan. But not everyone agrees the House majority should have backed down.
Counterfeit prescription drug found in Alaska contained fentanylLate last month the state’s crime lab confirmed that a counterfeit prescription opioid tablet was found in Alaska. The small blue pill looked like a generic oxycodone tablet but was actually made of the much stronger drug fentanyl. This is the first such pill found in the state, but they’ve been circulating in the Lower 48 for more than a year.