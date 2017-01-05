Juneau Afternoon – 1-6-17

Friday on A Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline hosts.

We’ll talk with artist Christine Carpenter about her First Friday show at the Alaska Robotics Gallery;

Iris Neary will offer a preview of her Fireside Lecture at the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center about Summitting Denali;

We’ll talk to Kirk Duncan about gathering public input on CBJ Parks & Rec issues;

George Kuhar will be here to highlight his annual Musical Birthday Party Sunday at the Rookery;

And Damon Stuebner, from the SLAM will be here with details about the Saturday screening of Charlie Chaplin’s film, The Gold Rush.

Live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, on demand via ktoo.org