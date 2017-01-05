Crash on Palmer-Wasilla Highway critically injures driver

WASILLA — A driver was critically injured in a crash on the Palmer-Wasilla Highway.

Alaska State Troopers just before 7 a.m. Wednesday took a report of a two-car crash in front of a business, Diversified Tire.

Both vehicles were on fire.

The critically injured driver was transported to Mat-Su Regional Medical Center. The driver’s name, age and gender were not immediately released.

The second driver reported no injuries.