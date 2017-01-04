Telling Tales – 1-3-17

Program for January 3, 2017
Recent headlines
Juneau mayor meets with pro-road boosters ahead of 2017 legislative sessionA road to Juneau is all but dead in the water this budget year but Juneau's mayor and like-minded advocates are determined to keep pushing for the half-billion dollar project.
Rex Tillerson cuts ties with Exxon Mobil in advance of confirmation hearingsPresident-elect Donald Trump's nominee to become U.S. secretary of state is in line to receive a $180 million retirement package.
Young, Murkowski swear in, move up amid Congressional pompRep. Don Young, R-Alaska, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, were sworn in to new terms on Tuesday. His 23rd term, Young now ascends to second in House seniority.