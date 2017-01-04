Juneau Empire publisher departs abruptly

There’s been more turnover at the top of Juneau’s daily newspaper. Publisher Rustan Burton has left the Juneau Empire after nearly four years at the helm, according to a brief article posted Wednesday afternoon on the newspaper’s website.
His departure follows the managing editor and two reporters in recent weeks. Top editor Charles Westmoreland left at the end of December after five years at the paper. And reporters Lisa Phu and Sam DeGrave also left at the end of last month.
The Juneau Empire article gave no reason for the publisher’s departure. The article said he’d left to take an unspecified job in the Midwest. Burton said he was on a family vacation out of state and declined further comment.
Deputy editor Emily Russo Miller has been serving as interim managing editor since Christmas Eve. A new cops reporter started work this week.
The article quoted Burton as saying he was “grateful” for the opportunity at the Empire. The Juneau Empire is owned by Georgia-based Morris Communications. The article said Kenai-based group publisher Deedie McKenzie will serve as publisher in the interim.
Recent headlines
-
Alaska Airlines launches service to Havana amid uncertainty about Cuba policyAlaska Airlines launches a daily flight Thursday morning from the West Coast to Havana. The new service comes as the Obama administration's opening to Cuba gives way to an uncertain future.
-
Haines Assembly considers candidates for interim, permanent manager positionsThis time last year, Haines Public Facilities Director Brad Ryan took on the role of interim manager after the previous manager resigned. But he declined to be considered for the full-time position.
-
Juneau mayor meets with pro-road boosters ahead of 2017 legislative sessionA road to Juneau is all but dead in the water this budget year but Juneau's mayor and like-minded advocates are determined to keep pushing for the half-billion dollar project.
-
Petersburg Assembly moves forward with self-pay pavingPetersburg’s borough assembly Monday moved ahead with a program that could offer paving for some roads in the community if neighborhoods agree to pay the cost of that paving.