Juneau Afternoon – 1-4-17

Today at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll find out about Women playing Hamlet;
Elva Bontrager and Mike Truax will be here to highlight this Saturday’s Gold Street Music Jamboree;
We’ll get a preview of this month’s Wildlife Wednesday presentation on Tree Swallows, with guest birder, Brenda Wright;
And get an update on Eaglecrest!
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Juneau mayor meets with pro-road boosters ahead of 2017 legislative sessionA road to Juneau is all but dead in the water this budget year but Juneau's mayor and like-minded advocates are determined to keep pushing for the half-billion dollar project.
Rex Tillerson cuts ties with Exxon Mobil in advance of confirmation hearingsPresident-elect Donald Trump's nominee to become U.S. secretary of state is in line to receive a $180 million retirement package.
Young, Murkowski swear in, move up amid Congressional pompRep. Don Young, R-Alaska, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, were sworn in to new terms on Tuesday. His 23rd term, Young now ascends to second in House seniority.