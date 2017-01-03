No injuries among four Juneau people rescued on Friday

Two hikers were rescued Friday after they got stuck on a ledge off the West Glacier Trail.

The Alaska State Troopers reported in an online dispatch that they asked the Coast Guard to use a helicopter to pick them up and take them back to the Juneau airport. Juneau Mountain Rescue was initially dispatched, but could not safely arrive at the scene because of terrain and weather conditions.

Micki Minsch, 19, and Nicolette Chappel, 19, were not injured. They apparently had gotten lost on the trail, tried to move down toward the lake, slid on an embankment and then got stuck on the ledge.

Also on Friday, Juneau Mountain Rescue and the Juneau Snowmobile Club helped out two snowshoers who got wet and exhausted on the Montana Creek Trail as they made their way in deep snow from Windfall Lake cabin. Troopers said the pair also had crossed a stream.

Stephen Young, 27, and Kaylen Wilson, 26, were transported by snowmachine back to the trailhead Friday evening. No injuries were reported.