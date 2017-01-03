Juneau Afternoon – 1-4-17

Today at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll find out about Women playing Hamlet;
Elva Bontrager and Mike Truax will be here to highlight this Saturday’s Gold Street Music Jamboree;
We’ll get a preview of this month’s Wildlife Wednesday presentation on Tree Swallows, with guest birder, Brenda Wright;
And get an update on Eaglecrest!
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
