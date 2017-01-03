Juneau Afternoon – 1-3-17

By January 3, 2017A Juneau Afternoon

Today at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll get an update on Library activities with M J Grande;
Colleen Hudson and Melissa Dumas will clue us in on the Gold Creek Tot Rave
Juneau Police Chief Bryce Johnson will be here to focus on the JPD;
We’ll Learn about a fundraiser for the Shrine of St. Therese;
We’ll get the details about Wednesday’s Mudrooms presentation;
And we’ll hear Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more.
Live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and on demand via ktoo.org

