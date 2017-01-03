Juneau Afternoon – 1-3-17

The KRNN Spotlight Series presents a very special evening with Gamble & The High Costa Living, live in concert, and recorded for broadcast.

Shake off those winter blues and dust off those blue suede shoes with this ten-piece all-star ensemble featuring some of the greatest soul, funk, and rhythm & blues hits of the 60s and 70s from Barry Gordy’s Motown, Chicago’s Stax Records, Memphis’s Goldwax Label and more. Hits by Sam Cooke, Otis Redding, Aretha Franklin, Martha Reeves, Sam & Dave, Stevie Wonder, and more, performed by Mike Gamble, Collette Costa, Doug Bridges, Mike Stanley, Tim Powers, Jill Taylor, Katy Grigrio, Terry Schwarz, Alexei Painter, and Dale The Whale McFarland.

The event will include a no-host bar, a Don Cornelius Soul Train stroll line, and sweet sweet soul music!

This is an over-21 event, tickets $15 in advance HERE the station.