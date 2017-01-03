Bogoslof volcano starts 2017 with another eruption

Scientists believe Bogoslof volcano erupted for the first time this year, following a series of explosions that date back to mid-December.
Monitors on nearby islands detected seismic activity Monday emanating from the Eastern Aleutian volcano.
But scientists believe the explosion was minor.
The period of increased seismicity lasted about 10 minutes.
