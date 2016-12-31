Woman stable after being struck by vehicle while walking downtown

A woman, who was walking downtown, was struck by a vehicle and is in stable condition.
According to the Juneau Police Department, the 56-year-old woman was crossing the street about 4 p.m. Friday and was standing near the median. She was not using a crosswalk. A 53-year-old male driver was driving south on Main Street and began to slowly turn into the parking lot behind the Alaska USA Federal Credit Union.
He did not see the woman and struck her, knocking her to the ground, a news release said.
He immediately stopped and helped her until Capital City Fire/Rescue arrived.
The woman was transported to Bartlett Regional Hospital for treatment of her injuries.
Alcohol isn’t believed to be a factor in the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
