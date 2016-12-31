Storms continue in northwest Alaska; Fairbanks digs out

Blizzard and severe weather warnings remain in effect for communities on the northwest coast of Alaska as a winter storm continues to bring wind, heavy snow and in some cases rain.

The National Weather Service says visibility in Nome was reduced to near zero at times because of blowing snow.

Southwest winds Friday are predicted to increase to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 with 4 more inches of snow.

Similar forecasts were issued for Norton Sound, Seward Peninsula, Lower Yukon and Middle Yukon communities.

A blizzard warning is in effect into Saturday afternoon for Kotzebue and villages on St. Lawrence Island and along the Bering Strait.

In interior Alaska on Friday, Fairbanks was digging out from 7-12 inches of overnight snow. Another 4 to 7 is forecast.