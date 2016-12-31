Fairbanks police arrest 2 suspects in Dec. 13 shooting

Fairbanks police have arrested two people suspected of involvement in a shooting two weeks ago that left a man seriously wounded.
Police say 19-year-old Curtis Frary and 21-year-old Niikia Brown are charged with felony assault in the shooting of 28-year-old Lawrence Perdue.
A witness called police just before 10:30 p.m. Dec. 13 to report four to five shots fired on Stewart Street east of Growden Park. The witness also reported a silver sedan leaving the area at high speed.
As officers responded, dispatchers took a report that a man with gunshot wounds had been dropped off at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
Police found shell casings and broken glass at the shooting scene.
Police arrested Brown and Frary on Thursday. Online court documents to not list their attorneys.
Perdue remains hospitalized.
