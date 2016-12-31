Borough faces rising cost of dock repairs at Port Mackenzie

Repairs at Port MacKenzie are adding up to millions in costs for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

Port director Marc Van Dongen told Alaska Public Media that a planned permanent repair in 2017 may cost another $1.5 million on top of money already spent.

He said an insurance payment and previously appropriate emergency funds will help the port budget shoulder next year’s cost.

The barge dock at Port MacKenzie has undergone several repairs since fall 2015 when damage was discovered.

Mat-Su Borough manager John Moosey has told assembly members that further insurance reimbursements are not certain.

Van Dongen says seismic activity could be behind the damage.

He said an engineer needs to estimate the repair costs for 2017.

The assembly needs to approve funds before the project is up for bid.