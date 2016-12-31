Bethel hires new city manager

Bethel’s acting city manager will officially take over the job Jan. 2.
KYUK-AM reports Pete Williams accepted the position during a recent meeting.
He will permanently replace Ann Capela, who cut her contract a year short.
Williams started filling in for Capela in September.
Mayor Rick Robb said Williams has been asking the right questions, holding department heads accountable, and finding solutions.
Williams has spent the last six years as the city’s port director and filled in as city manager when needed.
He will hire a new port director.
Council members approved Williams’ decision to hire Jim Chevigny as finance director.
Chevigny starts in late January.
Williams also hired a new public works director.
